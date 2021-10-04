Snickers Cinnamon Bun features "cinnamon bun flavored nougat, mixed with crunchy peanuts, and topped with buttery caramel, all cloaked in rich milk chocolate," the company said

Snickers Unveils a New Cinnamon Bun Flavor, But You Can Only Find It at Walmart

Snickers is celebrating the fall season with a brand new flavor.

Mars Wrigley, the candy-making giant, announced on Monday they were bringing the taste of warm-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls to the beloved bar this month.

Snickers Cinnamon Bun features "cinnamon bun flavored nougat, mixed with crunchy peanuts, and topped with buttery caramel, all cloaked in rich milk chocolate," the company said.

The newest creation will only be available for a limited time, and exclusively at Walmart.

It will be sold as in singles (1.5 oz.) bars, and in a 24-count box.

The newest Snickers innovation comes just a few months after the launch of Snickers Almond Brownie & Dark Chocolate Squares, which features an almond-brownie filling, a layer of caramel, and outer coating of dark chocolate.

For non-almond lovers, there's also Snickers Peanut Brownie and Snickers Peanut Brownie Ice Cream.

And if Snickers Cinnamon Bun isn't reason enough to get excited for fall, football fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Snickers Rookie Mistake of the Year program!