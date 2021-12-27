Snack Mix 3 Ways
Three twists on snack mix for the perfect handful: cheesy chipotle, everything bagel, and butterscotch puppy chow
Snack mix is not just for kids. The salty-sweet combo can elevate a party, so we gave it an adult makeover in three fun flavors.
Cheesy Chipotle
3 cups bite-size cheddar cheese crackers
2 cups mini pretzels
2 cups cashews
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 oz. Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1⁄4 cup)
2 teaspoons chipotle chili powder
1 cup wasabi peas
Preheat oven to 300°. Combine crackers, pretzels and cashews together on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with butter, and sprinkle with cheese and chili powder; toss to coat. Bake in oven until golden and fragrant, about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through. Cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes. Stir in wasabi peas.
Makes: 8 cups
Everything Bagel
4 cups corn-and-rice cereal
2 cups oyster crackers
2 cups dry-roasted peanuts
1 cup bagel chips, roughly chopped
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon sesame seeds
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
Preheat oven to 300°. Combine cereal, crackers, peanuts and bagel chips together on a rimmed baking sheet. Whisk together butter, Worcestershire, garlic powder, onion powder, sesame seeds, salt and pepper in a small bowl; drizzle over cereal mixture, and toss to coat. Spread in an even layer. Bake until golden and fragrant, about 30 minutes, stirring halfway through. Cool completely on baking sheet, about 30 minutes.
Makes: 8 cups
Butterscotch Puppy Chow
1 cup butterscotch chips
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1⁄4 teaspoon table salt
6 cups rice-cereal squares
3⁄4 cup powdered sugar
2 cups chocolate-coated candy pieces
Melt butterscotch chips and butter together in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat, and stir in salt. Drizzle over cereal in a large bowl, and gently stir to coat. Transfer mixture to a ziplock plastic bag, and add powdered sugar. Seal bag, and shake to coat. Transfer mixture to a rimmed baking sheet to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Stir together mixture and candies in a large bowl.
Makes: 8 cups