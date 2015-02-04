Alert! There Has Been a S'mores Oreo Sighting and It Looks Legit

We can hardly handle all this cookie excitement.



Just a few weeks after the release of the highly-anticipated Red Velvet Oreos, we’ve got something else to dunk into our milk…maybe.

Last week Michael DeSouza, an employee at the Oreo-producing factory Mondelez Tweeted a photo of a S’mores Oreo package to ESPN’s Darren Rovell teasing “Coming soon to a grocery store near you.”

To confirm legitimacy, DeSouza tweeted a photo of the package’s brand seal showing a bar code and a “S’mores Oreo Cookies” label next to it.

As s’mores happen to be one of our many obsessions, we’re excited by this. The packaging promises two creme layers of marshmallow and chocolate flavors sandwiched between a graham-flavored cookie — which would only be the fourth cookie flavor available after chocolate, golden and red velvet.

So, are these deconstructed campfire cookies the real deal? And, if so, when will they be hitting shelves? “Oreo limited-edition flavors are always being speculated, but nothing to report at this point regarding a S’mores flavor,” a spokesperson for the brand told PEOPLE.

Looks like we’ll just have to wait with bated breath on this one, fellow Oreo addicts.