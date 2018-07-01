“This is one of those dishes that’s impressive with barely any effort,” Jurnee Smollet-Bell says.

The Smollett Family’s Mini Fajita Chorizo Pizzas

4 medium-size dried ancho chiles

1 plum tomato, chopped

½ small yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves

1½ tsp. chopped fresh oregano

1½ tsp. finely ground sea salt

3 fresh chorizo sausage links (3 oz. each), casings removed

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

4 sweet mini peppers, seeded and sliced

12 (4-in.) flour tortillas

8 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Place 2 racks in 2 center positions of oven; preheat to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil.

2. Place chiles, tomato, yellow onion, garlic and oregano in a saucepan; cover with water (about 1½ cups). Bring to boil over high heat. Reduce to medium-low; simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 10 minutes. Transfer solids to a blender; process until smooth, adding cooking water a little at a time as needed (up to ¾ cup) to reach desired consistency. Stir in salt; set aside.

3. Heat a large skillet over high; add chorizo, and cook, breaking up large chunks, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet. Add red onion and mini peppers; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.

4. Arrange tortillas among baking sheets. Bake until slightly crispy, 8 minutes. Flip tortillas; spread each with 2 tablespoons of chile-sauce mixture. Top with chorizo mixture; sprinkle with cheese.

5. Return assembled pizzas to oven; bake at 400° until cheese is melted, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Makes: 12

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes

