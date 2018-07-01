“This is one of those dishes that’s impressive with barely any effort,” Jurnee Smollet-Bell says.
The Smollett Family’s Mini Fajita Chorizo Pizzas
4 medium-size dried ancho chiles
1 plum tomato, chopped
½ small yellow onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves
1½ tsp. chopped fresh oregano
1½ tsp. finely ground sea salt
3 fresh chorizo sausage links (3 oz. each), casings removed
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
4 sweet mini peppers, seeded and sliced
12 (4-in.) flour tortillas
8 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
1. Place 2 racks in 2 center positions of oven; preheat to 400°. Line 2 baking sheets with aluminum foil.
2. Place chiles, tomato, yellow onion, garlic and oregano in a saucepan; cover with water (about 1½ cups). Bring to boil over high heat. Reduce to medium-low; simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; cool 10 minutes. Transfer solids to a blender; process until smooth, adding cooking water a little at a time as needed (up to ¾ cup) to reach desired consistency. Stir in salt; set aside.
3. Heat a large skillet over high; add chorizo, and cook, breaking up large chunks, until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate, reserving drippings in skillet. Add red onion and mini peppers; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.
4. Arrange tortillas among baking sheets. Bake until slightly crispy, 8 minutes. Flip tortillas; spread each with 2 tablespoons of chile-sauce mixture. Top with chorizo mixture; sprinkle with cheese.
5. Return assembled pizzas to oven; bake at 400° until cheese is melted, about 8 minutes. Remove from oven. Sprinkle with cilantro.
Makes: 12
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
