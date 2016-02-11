The Maker of Skittles, M&Ms and Snickers Is Removing All Artificial Coloring From Their Foods

Taste the rainbow no more?

Candy giant Mars Inc. announced they will be eliminating artificial coloring from their “human food products” (the company also makes pet food). This will affect over 50 brands including M&M’s, Skittles, Wrigley’s gum, Snickers, and Twix.

Wonder what this change will do to those beloved, brightly-colored Skittles? Well, you’ll have to wait about five years to find out. That’s how long it’ll take for Mars plans to implement the dye-free coloring to all their chocolate, gum, confection, food, and drink categories.

“Eliminating all artificial colors from our human food portfolio is a massive undertaking and one that will take time and hard work to accomplish,” Mars Inc. president and CEO Grant F. Reid said in a release.

The candy company has stated that they will work with suppliers to identify natural alternatives while maintaining the “vibrant, fun colors” that customers expect.

But until then, keep on tasting the (artificial) rainbow.