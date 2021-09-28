Skittles Brings Back Lime Flavor After 8-Year Hiatus

Lime was replaced with green apple in 2013, but starting in October, the original Skittles flavor lineup is being restored

Get ready to taste the rainbow, the way it used to be!

Skittles has announced that they're permanently putting lime back into the mix of their colorful candy collection, restoring the original flavor lineup the product had when it first launched back in 1979 (orange, lemon, lime, strawberry, and grape).

This comes 8 years after Skittles-maker Mars Wrigley switched lime out of the mix, in favor of green apple.

Back in 2013, when the change-out occurred, it was said that green apple had out-performed lime in taste tests. Since then, lime has returned from time to time for limited-run products. There even was a special edition all-lime pack, which launched earlier this year.

But now, green apple is gone and lime is here to stay for good, restoring the rainbow "to its full glory" as the brand said in a press release.

"Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it's time for lime to return to the rainbow," Wrigley Senior Brand Manager Fernando Rodrigues said in a statement. "What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can't be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good."

Of course, it'll take a bit of time for lime to hit.

Original Skittles flavor packs and sour Skittles flavor backs — both featuring lime — will start popping up on shelves next month, with a national roll-out following over the course of the year.

Oddly enough, as much as lime fans will be happy with Skittles switch, green apple wasn't even the candy's least-popular flavor.

In 2019 — in celebration the 30th anniversary of the iconic "Taste the Rainbow" tagline — Skittles conducted a survey among adult customers in the U.S. in order to understand their preferences, and found that America is not crazy about yellow Skittles.

According to the findings of the survey, conducted by independent research firm Kelton Global), only 6% of Skittles eaters favor yellow.