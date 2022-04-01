Skippy Recalls Over 160,000 Lbs. of Peanut Butter Over Potential Metal Pieces

A major recall has been announced for Skippy peanut butter in the U.S.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration said that Skippy Foods is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases of Skippy peanut butter, the equivalent of 161,692 lbs.

The FDA said that the three varieties being recalled are Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread. Consumers can easily eye a "Best If Used By" date of May 2023 on the recalled products, the federal agency said.

All three kinds are being recalled "out of an abundance of caution" as a small number of jars may contain "a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment." The problem was identified by the manufacturing plant's internal systems, the statement said.

"There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected product have been properly notified," the FDA added.

CBS News reported the brands recalled were carried at Walmart stores, among other retailers, in 18 states including Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New York, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Massachusetts.

Now, the FDA is encouraging consumers who bought any of the now-recalled nut butter to either contact Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 866-475-4779, or bring the item back to the store where they bought it for an exchange.

No other flavors or kinds of Skippy peanut butter are included in the recall, the FDA stressed.