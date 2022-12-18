'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Reconciling with Meri After She Gifted Him Rice Krispies Treats

Sister Wives star Kody Brown, who is now officially down to only one wife, says he had considered rekindling his relationship with Meri after she gifted him Rice Krispies treats.

PEOPLE had an exclusive look at the first Sister Wives: One on One episode on Sunday where Meri, 51, confirmed her 32-year marriage to Kody, 53, had ended. During Meri's conversation with host Sukanya Krishnan, she watches a clip of Kody saying he doesn't consider himself married to her. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me," he tells cameras in a confessional.

In Sunday's full episode, Kody reveals a time when he considered saving the relationship.

"I was trying to reconcile with Meri," says Kody. "And Meri gave me this really cool birthday present and I'm in this place expressing to Janelle, Christine, and Robyn that I might reconcile with Meri."

The "really cool" present was Rice Krispies treats.

"She put a bag full of them, one for every year of our marriage," Kody describes of the gesture. "She even included the bad years the ones where I was like we're basically not really married and the expression was sweet and the mood that I was in was the right mood to try and think about reconciliation."

"I was no longer angry with her for what I had gone through in my life with her," he continues. "I was willing to see the error of my ways and then work to determine whether we were good with each other anymore."

Even after his moment of forgiveness, Kody confirms why there is no hope for them: "The relationships aren't good. It's that simple."

His split from Meri comes shortly after Kody and Janelle Brown confirmed they were separated, and a year after Christine Brown and Kody announced their split after more than 25 years of marriage. That leaves just Robyn Brown — Kody's "favorite" wife in the eyes of the others — who is still married to him.

On Meri's end, she expresses how rattled she still is by the emotional situation.

"It just doesn't make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine [Brown] and be like, 'She just made this decision. We didn't consult, we didn't talk, she just made the decision and then he says, 'No, I don't consider myself married to Meri,'" she says. "Like, he just made the decision. I've never heard him say that to me."

While Meri and Kody's marriage has been troubled for years, she says the end has been painful.

"Even since being in Flagstaff, he has led me to believe that he was trying," she explains. "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheers to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.'"

Meri continues, "I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Krishnan then asks Meri, "Where does that leave you? Are you still married to Kody? Or, do you get to decide?"

Meri responds: "Well, he's already made the decision. You just saw him say that."

Despite their long-term marriage coming to an end, Meri says she's still open to making things work.

"Would you ever think about reconciliation," asks Krishnan as Meri replies, "I would. I definitely would. But I don't think that he's interested."

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.