“This gooey sandwich tastes like a sinful lunch, but you’re still getting some veggies!” says the author of the Siriously Delicious cookbook.

Siri Daly’s Caramelized Brussels Sprouts Grilled Cheese

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, divided

¼ cup shredded Brussels sprouts

2 Tbsp. chopped yellow onion

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

2 bread slices

2 white Cheddar cheese slices

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter in a small skillet over medium. Add the Brussels sprouts and onion, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, until sprouts are brown and caramelized, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer the sprouts mixture to a bowl.

2. Spread ½ tablespoon of the remaining butter on 1 side of each bread slice. Place 1 slice of bread, buttered side down, in the skillet.

3. Place 1 cheese slice on the bread, and top with the Brussels sprouts mixture. Add the remaining cheese slice, and top with the remaining bread slice, buttered side up.

4. Cook over medium heat until golden brown and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes per side.

Serves: 1

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

