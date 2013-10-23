Image zoom

Have you ever wanted to make a toast with the Crawleys? Perhaps sip some wine with Lady Mary while gossiping in the library? Or taste-test the pairings with Mr. Carson before dinner?

Well hold on to your knickers, because now you can!

To celebrate season 4 of the hit-British drama (which returns to PBS’s Masterpiece in January 2014), Grands Vins de Bordeaux winery debuts a duo of Downton Abbey Wines: a “Blanc” white wine and a “Claret” red wine.

Beyond the Downton name on the label, the wines have a true connection to the show: They’re made from grapes grown on the same vines and from the same soil in the Bordeaux region of France as the era depicted in Downton Abbey. “We truly believe the Crawley Family would have been proud to serve [them] at their table,” co-creator William Zysblat says in a statement.

This isn’t the first series to offer a line of branded beverages: there are Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones beers, True Blood orange sodas and, hey, even E.L. James released a collection of Fifty Shades of Grey-inspired wines.

So whether you want to recreate your own Downton Abbey dinner party or indulge in a treat while catching up on all the saucy storylines, you can order them for $15 at downtonabbeywine.com or from select retailers beginning November 1.

—Karen J. Quan