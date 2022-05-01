The TikTok-Approved Insulated Tumbler You've Seen Everywhere Is on Sale for One Day Only
If you're constantly having to remind yourself to stay hydrated (don't we all?), this clever (and very unassuming) tumbler might be the secret weapon you've been looking for.
Meet Simple Modern's Classic Tumbler: It's made of double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel, which ensures that beverages stay hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. It may not sound like much, but the reviews and steady barrage of social media videos raving about the sleek water bottle speak for themselves — and our interest has been piqued ever since.
And as luck would have it, our prayers have been majorly answered because Simple Modern is currently Amazon's Deal of the Day today, May 1, which means you can score up to 30 percent off select items from the line for one day only.
The Classic is available in a variety of sizes and comes with two insulated lids: a straw lid and a flip lid. And take a peek at the Slim Cruiser Tumblers, Voyager Travel Coffee Mugs, and Wine Tumblers, too, which are also included in today's deal.
Of course, our top choice is the popular Classic Tumbler, which comes in 41 pretty colors and appealing patterns to pick from. If the solid five-star ratings from over 47,000 satisfied shoppers aren't compelling enough, just take it from influencer Tinx, who made a fun TikTok about the water bottle.
In her post, the social media star detailed the time she vacationed with supermodels Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes, who both toted along their Simple Modern tumblers on the trip.
"The way they were talking about this sippy cup, you would think it had magical powers! Sara basically started crying telling me how cold the water stays," she explained to her 1.5 million followers when chronicling her time with the duo who never seemed to part with their tumblers.
And after Tinx got a tumbler of her own, she went on to TikTok to give her honest thoughts. "It literally changed my life. I carry it around like a baby," she raved. "Water stays so cold, the water tastes so good!"
Hey, with summer on the way, we'll take one in every color. Shop fast so you can save big on these tumblers, today only.
