Simone Biles Had Two Cakes at Her Mexico Wedding — One from Dairy Queen!

Simone Biles had double the cake fun at her destination wedding in Mexico.

The Olympic gymnast, 26, wed husband Jonathan Owens for a second time in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday. On Tuesday, she shared a wedding recap on her Instagram Story, featuring several special moments and details. In the roundup, she shared that the two had a traditional cake — and one from Dairy Queen.

In a video on her Story, she panned the white ice cream cake that featured simple piping and cursive calligraphy that read "The Owens."

"Grooms cake🎂," she captioned the clip. "Per his request: ice cream cake. everyone raved about it & it was from dairy queen lolz🤭."

In a feature with Vogue, Biles shared more details about the DQ cake and the classic multi-tiered wedding cake they also sliced into.

"Nobu actually made our big main cake — it was red velvet," Simone told the outlet. "It was so stunning and delicious."

"The second cake was technically the groom's cake," she added. "It was an ice cream cake that Jonathan requested at the start of our wedding planning process. He needed that."

The main, seven-tiered cake with ruffle detailing was finished with a gold "S" and "J" cake topper in honor of their initials.

The newlyweds had plenty of practice for the moment they sliced into their wedding cake on the big day. Back in March, Biles shared a sweet Instagram video of the two cutting into a single tiered cake.

"Our wedding is around the corner so we're just practicing for the big cake cutting moment," she captioned the post.

In the video, they both fed each other a small bite and smiled as Natalie Cole's "This Will Be" played in the background.

The gymnast's wedding recap from Tuesday showed that their trial run went to good use. In another video she posted from the wedding day, Biles and Owens danced in front of their stunning dessert.

"We cut the cake & we were cuttin up," Biles quipped.

In front of the confection was a monogrammed gold cake cutter that read "Mr. & Mrs. Owens May 6, 2023," along with a knife that was stamped with "Simone & Jonathan 5.6.23."

Along with photos of the outdoor reception that featured champagne, gold and white décor, as well as stunning florals, Biles shared a glimpse of the after party, too. She posted a snap that highlighted a tray of tequila shots.

"Shots were going around alllll night & the dance floor was never empty," she wrote.

The couple's lavish ceremony took place outdoors at the Umi Terrace of the Nobu Los Cabos. A live cellist performed as Biles walked down the aisle.

Although the couple exchanged handwritten vows and were surrounded by eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, the gymnast explained to Vogue that the "most magical" moment came when whales jumped out of the water during the ceremony.

"Whales were jumping out of the water as our ceremony started," she explained. "Whale season is over, by the way. It sprinkled for two minutes after we got married—which is good luck!—and we had a full moon. It was truly the most magical!"

The special day also included four wardrobe changes for Biles, including a custom version of Galia Lahav's Gimaya gown. The Ohio native told the outlet how that gown was different than what she originally envisioned herself wearing.

"I was nervous about having a ball gown because I'm so petite— but it works perfect," she explained. "The leg slit was very crucial. It was to add, in my head, more length to my body. I think this is exactly how brides are supposed to feel: luxurious, beautiful, kind of on top of the world."

She added: "I'm so sad it's all over. I want to do it again. We had the best night of our lives. It was a 12 out of 10!"