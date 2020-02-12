Only Prime Members Can Snag This 'Easy to Use' Pressure Cooker for $35 on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

While the Instant Pot is considerably the most popular pressure cooker on the market, there are tons of multi cookers from under-the-radar brands that have dedicated followings, too. Behind several models of the Instant Pot dominating Amazon’s best-selling electric pressure cookers category, you’ll find other options that also have hundreds to thousands of five-star ratings. No matter the pressure cooker, though, one thing’s for sure: You’ll rarely find one under $60. But right now, Amazon launched an exclusive deal on this Simfonio pressure cooker, bringing its price tag down to just $35 for Prime members.

The pressure cooker originally costs $96, but thanks to a 40 percent off coupon (applicable to any Amazon shopper at checkout) and an extra $38.35 taken off for Prime users, you can add it to your cart for as low as $34.52. If you’re not a Prime member yet but want that double discount, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here. Thanks to this deal, the Simfonio Electric Pressure Cooker is one of the cheapest multi cookers on Amazon right now.

Buy It! Simfonio Electric Pressure Cooker, $34.52 with Prime and coupon (orig. $95.88); amazon.com

The pressure cooker landed on Amazon just under a year ago, so it’s still racking up reviews — but out of over 270 shoppers who have tried it, 85 percent left it a five-star review. (Some have even affectionately nicknamed it the “SimPot.”) Shoppers love that it comes with extra accessories like a silicone ring and measuring cups, and the fact that it doubles as a slow cooker. Plus, many say they appreciate its “modern and sleek” appearance, thanks to the large LCD screen on the front.

“I have tried many different brands of pressure cookers and this one is hands down my favorite. I love the simplicity of the digital screen — all the buttons on other pressure cookers are confusing. This one is clean, simple and easy to understand,” one shopper wrote. “If you are new to pressure cooking, this is the machine that you want to start with. It has all the bells and whistles that you need in an easy-to-use and understand format.”

We’re not sure how long this Just for Prime deal will last, but we do know one thing: You’ll definitely want to add the Simfonio Electric Pressure Cooker to your cart before it’s over!