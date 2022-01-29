These $10 Ice Trays Are Blowing Up on TikTok for One Very Specific Reason
Leave it to TikTok to find yet another game-changer for your kitchen.
Just like those neat ShredMachines and chic Tronco tumblers, Lily's Home narrow ice cube trays are also a hit with shoppers on TikTok. The $10 Amazon find creates long and slender hunks of ice that are the perfect size and shape for water bottles. The silicone trays have more than 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon reviewers who call them a "super product" and "very convenient."
Buy It! Lily's Home Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Trays, $9.99; amazon.com
The practical ice trays, which are offered with and without lids, feature a flexible silicone material that makes it easy to remove individual sticks of ice. Each sliver of ice is less than one inch in diameter, ensuring you can slip them into narrow bottles (no more "hammering in ice cubes," as one reviewer put it). Those that prefer icy cold drinks will never have to crush up ice or freeze an entire bottle again.
"I use these for ice in my water bottle before I leave in the mornings," one reviewer wrote. "It is perfect as I don't struggle with the square cubes trying to fit through the round top of my water bottle. [They're] a serious time saver that I never even knew I needed!"
Buy It! Lily's Home Silicone Narrow Ice Stick Trays (With Lid), $12.99; amazon.com
The silicone ice trays have become so popular on TikTok that they've earned a spot in Amazon's Internet Famous store. The curation features about 200 of its most viral, top-selling products, including handy items for your home and beyond.
Owners have also shared other ways to utilize them beyond traditional ice. On TikTok, one used them to make homemade dog treats. An Amazon reviewer made icy lemonade to add to their iced tea, while another froze juice to add flavor to their Kombucha drinks. And those that hate watered-down iced coffee can freeze freshly brewed joe or espresso to add to their glass in lieu of the usual ice.
If these handy trays take off like those now-famous butt-lifting leggings that were all over the platform (and eventually made their way to Lizzo), these trays may move fast. Nothing less than incredibly refreshing, perfectly chilled drinks are ahead.
