My Air Fryer Stays Squeaky Clean Thanks to These $6 Reusable Liners

Air fryers are kitchen heroes. They drastically cut down cooking time, they give food a crispy layer, and they're easy to use — but they can get really dirty.

I use my Ninja air fryer at least once every single day. In the morning, I broil a grapefruit sprinkled with cinnamon for breakfast, I roast chicken for lunch, and come dinner time, I whip up salmon, vegetables, potatoes, and much more. But with all this use, my air fryer endures a lot of burnt crumbs and spills (that grapefruit juice is sticky).

Cleaning my machine after each use started to feel tedious, and I was going through countless rolls of tin foil creating makeshift liners that still didn't fully protect my kitchen gadget from getting coated in icky runoff. Then I discovered silicone air fryer liners.

These silicone liners fit perfectly inside my Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, so there's no excess space for food to fall into. I lightly spray the liner before cooking, then easily remove it from the air fryer afterward, and voila — the basket looks like it hasn't even been used.

Now, I don't even need to touch the actual air fryer after whipping up crispy green beans, but instead, I simply rinse these liners off before putting them in the dishwasher, and everything stays squeaky clean. At $6 apiece, it's a no-brainer to snag a few of these and save yourself the trouble of scrubbing dirty air fryer baskets. And since they're reusable, these silicone air fryer liners are better for the environment than paper options, too.

If you've been saving to invest in an air fryer or you don't have one yet, I highly recommend the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, which is on sale for $90 right now. It claimed Amazon's title of its best-selling air fryer, beating out other big players like Cosori and Instant. More than 41,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and I myself can attest to its easy use and power.

My air fryer has completely changed my cooking game, and now, I'll never use it again without one of these $6 air fryer liners. Say goodbye to incessantly scrubbing salmon grease and never wonder "how do you clean an air fryer?" again.

