Pepsi Replaces Sierra Mist with New Citrus Soda Starry

After nearly two decades of Sierra Mist, PepsiCo is swapping it for a new soft drink

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 06:31 PM
Sierra Mist Will be Replaced with New ‘Starry’ Soda
Photo: PepsiCo

Sierra Mist is no more.

PepsiCo will no longer sell Sierra Mist and will replace it with a new soda called Starry, a representative confirms to PEOPLE.

A long-time competitor of Coca-Cola's Sprite, Sierra Mist has been a soda mainstay for almost two decades. According to a release, the brand aims to re-energize their stake in the lemon-lime soda realm by introducing Starry.

What makes it stand out from its predecessor? Per PepsiCo, Starry has higher and "more aromatic" citrus flavors that promises to be more crisp than Sierra Mist. The tagline is simply "Starry Hits Different."

Now on shelves at retailers and food service outlets nationwide, the new caffeine-free beverage is available in both regular and diet flavors in various sizes including cans and bottles.

"I actually like this. Starry is far better than Sierra Mist," one early sampler wrote on Twitter.

Sierra Mist Will be Replaced with New ‘Starry’ Soda
PepsiCo

"At PepsiCo, we are hyper focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there's a strong demand for lemon lime flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate," said Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option…one that hits different. Starry is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun."

Danielle Barbaro, vice president of research and development at PepsiCo, calls it a "game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness."

The soft drink brand is often innovating new products. In 2018, the company introduced Bubly, sparkling water with zero-calories, no artificial flavors and no sweeteners.

Bubly's inaugural flavors included limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly.

Related Articles
Taylor Brice LeJeune
Food TikTok Star Taylor 'Waffler69' Dead at 33
Tiana’s Palace Coming to Disneyland Park in 2023
Disneyland Reveals Plans to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana's Palace — Get a First Look
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Shares His 2-Ingredient Cocktail He's Dubbed the 'Diet Cokagne'
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Drew Brees Shares His Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recipe for Game Day
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Create Special Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of ‘Slightly Horse Obsessed’ Daughter
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham Create Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of 'Horse Obsessed' Daughter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Jack Harlow performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on August 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow Hints at a 'Love Triangle' in Teaser for the Doritos 2023 Super Bowl Ad
Ana Taylor-Joy, THE MENU
We Made the Burger from 'The Menu' with Tips from the Movie's Chef — and It's to Die for
Dine-in White Castle Valentine's Day
White Castle's Valentine's Day 'Fine-Dining' Service Is Back
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Peyton Manning Shares His 'Ultimate' Chicken Parmesan Sandwich Recipe
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist:Christina Daley
Eddie Jackson's Game Day Steak Fries with Jerk Ketchup 'Pack a Serious Flavor Punch'
Ina Garten attends "The Barefoot Contessa" Book Signing At William Sonoma on November 14, 2008 in Santa Monica, California.
Ina Garten Looks Back at Her First 'Barefoot Contessa' Episode from 20 Years Ago
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Ben Affleck surprising customers when working the drive-through at Dunkin Donuts
Ben Affleck Seen Working a Dunkin' Drive-Thru in Massachusetts
New female-focused packaging for M&Ms
M&M's Reveals New Packaging with Only the Female M&M Characters
Noma Closure
World's Best Restaurant Noma, Which Often Served Reindeer Penis, Will Close
Jamie Lee Curtis cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
New Girl Scout Cookie. credit to Girl Scouts of the USA.
Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Today — and There's a New Raspberry Cookie to Try