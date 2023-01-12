Pepsi Replaces Sierra Mist with New Citrus Soda Starry

Sierra Mist is no more.

PepsiCo will no longer sell Sierra Mist and will replace it with a new soda called Starry, a representative confirms to PEOPLE.

A long-time competitor of Coca-Cola's Sprite, Sierra Mist has been a soda mainstay for almost two decades. According to a release, the brand aims to re-energize their stake in the lemon-lime soda realm by introducing Starry.

What makes it stand out from its predecessor? Per PepsiCo, Starry has higher and "more aromatic" citrus flavors that promises to be more crisp than Sierra Mist. The tagline is simply "Starry Hits Different."

Now on shelves at retailers and food service outlets nationwide, the new caffeine-free beverage is available in both regular and diet flavors in various sizes including cans and bottles.

"I actually like this. Starry is far better than Sierra Mist," one early sampler wrote on Twitter.

PepsiCo

"At PepsiCo, we are hyper focused on consumer centric innovation, and we know there's a strong demand for lemon lime flavored soda with the category continuing to accelerate," said Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option…one that hits different. Starry is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun."

Danielle Barbaro, vice president of research and development at PepsiCo, calls it a "game-changing recipe with the perfect balance of lemon lime flavor and sweetness."

The soft drink brand is often innovating new products. In 2018, the company introduced Bubly, sparkling water with zero-calories, no artificial flavors and no sweeteners.

Bubly's inaugural flavors included limebubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, lemonbubly, orangebubly, applebubly, mangobubly and cherrybubly.