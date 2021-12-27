Shrimp Cocktail 3 Ways
The classic appetizer gets an upgrade with three flavor sauces: whipped feta, zesty cocktail, and roasted garlic chimichurri
The perfect pairing for any winter festivity: a cocktail in one hand with a shrimp dipped in cocktail sauce in the other.
Jarred sauce is good, but why not do something great with one of these three flavorful dips.
Whipped Feta Sauce
8 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about 2 cups)
3⁄4 cup whole buttermilk
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves
1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a food processor, and process until smooth. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Makes: 2 cups
Zesty Cocktail Sauce
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
2 tablespoons minced shallot (from 1 small shallot)
1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon fresh juice (from 1 lemon)
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon hot sauce
Stir together all ingredients in a medium bowl until combined. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Makes: 1 1⁄2 cups
Roasted Garlic Chimichurri Sauce
1 garlic head, unpeeled
1 cup, plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
1⁄2 cup packed fresh mint leaves
1⁄2 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Place garlic on a sheet of aluminum foil, and drizzle with 1 teaspoon oil. Wrap in foil, and place on a baking sheet. Bake until cloves are soft, about 35 minutes.
2. Remove garlic from oven, unwrap foil, and cool 20 minutes. Cut top of garlic head off, and squeeze roasted cloves into the bowl of a food processor; add parsley, mint, cilantro, vinegar, salt, red pepper and black pepper. Pulse until roughly chopped, about 10 times. With processor running, slowly drizzle in 1 cup olive oil, and process until smooth.
Makes: 2 cups
How to cook the shrimp
Toss 2 lbs. raw peeled and deveined shrimp with 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 1⁄2 teaspoons kosher salt and 1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper. Bake at 425° for 10 minutes. Serve hot or chilled.