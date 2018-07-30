5 Unbelievably Chic Entertaining Essentials You Can Score for So Cheap at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson
July 30, 2018 05:25 PM
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing until August 5th, which means you can still snag gasp-inducing discounts on everything from beauty products to travel gear. And if you’re someone who loves to entertain, the getting is particularly good. Quality cookware and bakeware, stylish serving trays, utensils and more are all available at reduced prices, ready to arm you with everything you need to be the host with the most (for the least). So whether you’re planning cocktails for two or a dinner party for ten, here are five of our faves that will get you in an an entertaining type of mood ASAP.  

Buy It! All-Clad 4-Quart Casserole with Lid, $144 (orig. $215); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Le Creuset Heritage Set of 2 Oval Au Gratin Dishes, $56 (orig. $84); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Nordstrom at Home Round Marble & Acacia Wood Serving Board, $36 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Buy It! American Atelier Daphne Set of 4 Stemless Wine Glasses, $24 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com

Buy It! McLaughlin Glazeware Brooklyn Set of 4 Porcelain Initial Coasters, $30 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

