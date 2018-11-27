'Shiraz On the Shelf' Is the New 'Elf on the Shelf' All Moms Need This Holiday Season

While strategically placing the Elf on the Shelf has become an Olympic sport for moms over the past few years, there’s a new game in town that parents everywhere are sure to love.

Dena Blizzard of the Off Broadway show One Funny Mother has recently created Shiraz On the Shelf, an adult-friendly twist on the popular tradition where parents repeatedly hide an elf around the house that “watches over” their kids so they’re good for Santa.

The Shiraz on the Shelf sells for $29.99 and includes a wine glass and “the most perfect Christmas poem ever.”

“It doesn’t matter if moms are good or bad, Shiraz on the Shelf is always there in the morning,” Blizzard says in the hilarious promo video. “Shiraz on the Shelf is really never hidden. It’s left in the open for a drunk lady to find.”

While the actual Shiraz is not included in the set, it’s “highly encouraged.”

If you’re looking for more vino-themed products to gift this season, check out our list of the best presents for the wine lover in your life—because nothing says “Happy Holidays” like a bottle of red that doubles as an umbrella.