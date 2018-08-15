Shia LaBeouf Savagely Eats a Steak with His Bare Hands While Wearing a Suit and Tie

No fork, no knife, no problem.

Shia LaBeouf went back to his caveman roots on Tuesday when he was spotted on set of his upcoming film The Tax Collector eating a juicy steak with just his hands. The actor can be seen grabbing the meaty meal at a craft services table in between scenes while wearing a suit and tie—but made sure to save his outfit from any spills by leaning over as he took a bite.

The 2019 film, directed by David Ayer, also stars George Lopez, Lana Parrilla, and Jennifer Lopez‘s ex Casper Smart. Ayer gave a first look at LaBeouf’s character last week when he tweeted a photo of the star with a shaved head, covered in tattoos and smoking a cigarette.

Earlier this year, LaBeouf sported another complete makeover for his new film Honey Boy. The transformation for the loosely autobiographical movie in which LaBeouf plays his own father included long hair extensions, a balding cap, bushy sideburns and large circular glasses.

LaBeouf’s eating habits on set of Tax Collector are reminiscent of when Michael Bublé was spotted eating corn on the cob starting on the top, instead of tackling the corn on its sides in the traditional manner.

“This is vegetable harassment !!!” Bublé said of the negative feedback he received following the photo. “What I do with my Cobb is nobody’s business.”

LaBeouf has yet to address his steaky situation.