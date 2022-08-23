Sheryl Sandberg's Wedding Cake Took a 26-Hour Truck Ride from Duff Goldman's Baltimore Bakery

Duff Goldman's Charm City Cakes designed the four-tier chocolate-vanilla cake at Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's Wyoming wedding

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on August 23, 2022 05:28 PM
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal. Photo: Allan Zepeda

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's wedding cake was truly a labor of love.

The pair — who tied the knot on Saturday at Trail Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyoming — enlisted the help of Duff Goldman's Baltimore-based cake studio to design the four-tier wedding cake. But even more impressive than the delicate dessert itself is how it journeyed to the venue.

A representative for Charm City Cakes tells PEOPLE that the cake was made at the Baltimore location and was subsequently packaged and transported in a truck and brought to Wyoming. "The insulated truck [is] made for this exact type of transportation for food and the estimated time was about 26 to 28 hours long with stops to ensure safety of the cake," she adds.

The chocolate-vanilla cake featured coral and pink flowers to match the locally sourced coral and pink dahlias that adorned the reception. Charm City Cakes confirms that all four layers were real cake — unlike some wedding cakes, which consist of dummy layers.

For dinner, guests dined on avocado tartlets, wagyu steaks and black cod. To accompany the cake for dessert, the couple also served affogato.

Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding
Tom Bernthal and Sheryl Sandberg. Allan Zepeda

The wedding weekend was filled with lots of Western touches. Sandberg, 52, and Bernthal, 49, spoke with PEOPLE three weeks before the festivities at her home in the Bay Area about the impending nuptials.

"Dive bars, country music — this is all a new part of my life, but I love it," Sandberg said. "It's really fun. I mean, I really never did that much of stuff like this before. I really focused on working and being a mother."

Guests at the wedding included Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan; the groom's brother, actor Jon Bernthal; tennis champ Serena Williams; Arianna Huffington; and Sandberg's Option B co-writer Adam Grant.

After Sandberg's late husband Dave Goldberg tragically died in 2015 while the couple were on vacation in Mexico, finding love after loss was never something she felt was a guarantee.

It was Dave's own brother Rob who first introduced Sandberg to Tom, Rob's longtime friend, in 2019.

"He said, 'How about my sister-in-law?' And I kind of said, 'Well, sure. That sounds amazing. But I need somebody who's attainable,'" Tom recalled.

Having Dave's own brother play matchmaker, "it's as close to Dave's blessing as it could possibly have," Sandberg said. "And Rob has said, and has said to my biological children, 'I picked him for you.'"

Related Articles
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding
Inside Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal's Wyoming Wedding: Serena Williams, Western Vibes and More
Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal’s Wyoming Wedding
See All of the Photos from Sheryl Sandberg's Dreamy Weekend Wedding to Tom Bernthal
Teresa Giudice wedding Cake
Teresa Giudice's 7-Tier Wedding Cake Had a Chandelier in the Middle — All the Details
Wendy's homestyle fries
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
Card Placeholder Image
See the Best Celebrity Birthday Cakes
Dwayne Johnson Marries Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian in Intimate Hawaii Ceremony
See the Best Celebrity Wedding Cakes
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa- Celeb Hotel Gallery
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
food faves 2021 gallery
See PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves of 2021: Rachael Ray, All-Star Recipes, Top Celebrity Liquors, Best Snacks & More!
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
Drew Barrymore
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Cooking at Home While Social Distancing
Erin Foster wedding
From Erin & Simon to Hilary & Matthew: All of the Celeb Couples Who Tied the Knot in 2019