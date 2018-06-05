The James Beard Award-Winning chef, who oversees dining at iPic Theaters, creates a rustic, fail-proof tart.

Sherry Yard’s Rhubarb Galette

1 lb. rhubarb, cut into 2-in. long slices

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. ginger juice

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 (14.1-oz.) pkg. refrigerated piecrusts

1 large egg, lightly beaten

3 Tbsp. turbinado sugar, divided

2 Tbsp. cold unsalted butter, cubed

12 amaretto cookies, crushed

1. Place oven rack in middle position of oven. Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Toss together rhubarb pieces, granulated sugar, ginger juice and salt in a bowl; set aside.

2. Unroll 1 piecrust onto a lightly floured work surface. Lightly brush top of piecrust with beaten egg, reserving remaining beaten egg. Place remaining piecrust on top; gently press down to adhere together. Roll into a 14-inch circle. Transfer to prepared baking sheet.

3. Arrange rhubarb pieces in a zigzag or chevron pattern on surface of rolled piecrust, leaving a 2-inch border. Fold edges of piecrust dough over rhubarb pieces. Sprinkle rhubarb with 2 tablespoons of the turbinado sugar; dot with cubed butter. Brush dough with remaining beaten egg; sprinkle dough with remaining 1 tablespoon turbinado sugar.

4. Bake in preheated oven until crust is golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven; cool slightly, about 10 minutes.

5. Top with crushed amaretto cookies. Serve with vanilla ice cream and fresh cherries, if desired.

Serves: 8

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Quick Tip: Make your own ginger juice: Grate a 3-in. piece of fresh ginger over a bowl, and press through a fine wire-mesh sieve.

