Sheldon Simeon's Teriyaki Barbecue Chicken
"The flavors of this Japanese-rooted dish are deeply ingrained in the local Hawaiian palate," says the Top Chef alum and author of Cook Real Hawai'i. "Stroll through any park or beach on the weekends, and you'll be hit by its intoxicating, smoky aroma wafting from the portable hibachis."
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- 4 (8-oz.) bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- 2 teaspoons garlic salt
- 2 teaspoons ground turmeric
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 8 scallions
- 1 cup soy sauce (shoyu)
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 4 garlic cloves, smashed
- 1 (2-in.) piece fresh ginger, peeled, sliced and smashed
Directions
- Step 1Place chicken in a large, shallow bowl; add garlic salt, turmeric and pepper, and rub into chicken. Place in refrigerator, let marinate, uncovered, at least 30 minutes or up to 1 hour.
- Step 2Separate white and light-green parts of scallions from dark-green parts. Roughly chop dark-green parts, and set aside. Crush the white and light-green parts, and place in a small saucepan. Add soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, garlic and ginger; cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and sauce slightly thickens, about 5 minutes. Let cool 10 minutes.
- Step 3Measure 1/2 cup soy sauce mixture into a small bowl, and reserve for basting. Pour remaining (about 1 cup) sauce over chicken in large bowl. Return to refrigerator; let marinate, uncovered, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours, stirring once or twice while marinating.
- Step 4Remove chicken from refrigerator; let stand (still in marinade) at room temperature 1 hour.
- Step 5Preheat a gas grill to medium high (400° to 450°) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Remove chicken from marinade, letting excess drip off; discard marinade. Place chicken, skin-side down, on oiled grates over lit side of grill; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear and chicken easily releases from grates, 2 to 3 minutes. Move chicken, skin-side down, to oiled grates over unlit side of grill; cook, uncovered, turning often and basting with reserved soy sauce mixture, until chicken juices run clear or a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of thigh registers 160°, 8 to 10 minutes.
- Step 6Transfer chicken to a platter, and let rest 10 minutes. Sprinkle with reserved dark green scallions, and serve.
Tips
"The chicken should spend about three-quarters of its grilling time skin-side down, which creates a nice charred crust," says Simeon. "If the skin is browning too quickly, move it farther away from the heat source."