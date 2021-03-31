Preheat a gas grill to medium high (400° to 450°) on one side, or push hot coals to one side of a charcoal grill. Remove chicken from marinade, letting excess drip off; discard marinade. Place chicken, skin-side down, on oiled grates over lit side of grill; grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear and chicken easily releases from grates, 2 to 3 minutes. Move chicken, skin-side down, to oiled grates over unlit side of grill; cook, uncovered, turning often and basting with reserved soy sauce mixture, until chicken juices run clear or a thermometer inserted into thickest portion of thigh registers 160°, 8 to 10 minutes.