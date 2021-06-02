Shay Mitchell Hopes to 'Preserve and Celebrate the History' of Tequila with Her Canned Cocktails

The actress has released two new flavors of Onda Sparkling Tequila, which she co-founded in 2020.

Over the past year, Shay Mitchell has been busy conquering motherhood, producing her first TV series and breaking into the spirits industry.

The Dollface star, 34, who serves as co-founder and chief brand officer for Onda Sparkling Tequila, prides herself on working with a woman-owned distillery in what is traditionally a male-dominated space. "[We picked] the distillery that we did, not just because it was woman-owned, but because it was the best one for us," she tells PEOPLE, also acknowledging her female co-founder Kelli Adams.

"And then also knowing that, 'Wow, there's a woman behind this, she's such a boss,'" Mitchell says of Celia Maestri, owner of Casa Maestri distillery in Jalisco, Mexico. "Getting to meet her and hear her story, knowing that she's one of the few [women] that owns her own distillery and also has a woman run it ... is incredible. And I just think, 'why wouldn't there be more women in this space?'"

The Pretty Little Liars alum announced the launch of Onda in July of 2020, releasing the canned cocktails in lime and grapefruit flavors. This summer, the brand is rolling out two new options, blood orange and watermelon.

Mitchell does not shy away from the topic, or concerns around the trend of celebrity-backed tequila brands, noting that Casa Maestri is "known for fair labor and production practices, and among the most awarded distilleries in the industry."

"We've been lucky enough to meet with our partner on multiple occasions and experience the traditional tequila making process firsthand," she says. "As a company, we always seek to preserve and celebrate the authenticity and history of this beloved drink and region."

