Shay Mitchell Launches a New Line of Sparkling Tequila Canned Cocktails

Shay Mitchell is getting into the canned cocktail business.

The actress, 33, just announced her latest business venture, Onda Sparkling Tequila, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. The beverage comes in two flavors: lime and grapefruit. Each 12-oz. can is mixed with specially crafted tequila, sparkling water, and real fruit juice.

"The flavors were inspired by two classic drinks," Mitchell tells PEOPLE. "A lime margarita and grapefruit paloma."

At $39 per 8-pack, they contain 5% ABV, 100 calories, and are gluten-free with no carbs or sugar.

With her business partners Noah Gray, Max Dworin, and Kelli Adams, Mitchell set out to find a tequila distillery in Mexico to provide the alcohol for the beverages. "We visited the best distilleries in the magical town of Tequila, which is in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico," says Mitchell. "This distillery stood out not only because it is one of the most awarded tequila distilleries in Mexico, but also because it is owned and primarily run by women."

“Over the past year, as our friends drank hard seltzer with mystery alcohol and cheap ingredients, we were thirsty for something better,” adds Noah Gray, co-founder and CEO of Onda, in a press release. “We designed Onda to raise the bar by focusing on high-integrity ingredients we actually want to drink.”

Tequila with club soda is Mitchell's "hands-down favorite drink," so Onda is a natural extension of her tastes. While she enjoys drinking it anywhere, "poolside and with tacos" is her favorite, she says.

