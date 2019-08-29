Shawn Mendes' Shirtless Photo of Himself Eating an Avocado Is Driving Celebrities Wild

Holy guacamole!

Shawn Mendes posted a shirtless photo of himself eating an avocado to Instagram on Wednesday night — and celebrities from John Mayer to Mike Posner wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the 21-year-old singer’s sexy snap.

“Avocad-oh u just gonna post s— like this and expect my wife not to leave me!” rapper Hoodie Allen wrote, in comments first captured by Comments by Celebs.

“Um…I’m here for the avocado,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson commented, while Emily Osment added a short “hi.”

“If you’re happy I’m happy,” Mayer wrote.

Other celebrities focused on Mendes’ choice of snack. “Suddenly I love avocados,” makeup artist Manny Gutierrez commented, and YouTuber James Charles added, “Wow a man with taste.”

“Avo straight?! W/e come on gains!!!!” model Winnie Harlow wrote.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder commented, “Remember when I trained u to get those abs? Working?”

Posner left his comment simple, writing two hands-raised emojis: “🙌🙌.”

It’s been a busy time for the musician, who recently won best collaboration at the 2019 MTV Music Video Awards with his rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello, for their super-steamy hit “Señorita.”

After almost two months of packing on the PDA, Mendes and Cabello, 22, made their first public appearance as a couple at the awards show on Monday and the pair performed Señorita” together for the first time.

The performance was full of romantic lighting, sultry dancing and almost kissing — but even though they didn’t deliver an onstage smooch, they were seen cuddling in the audience and getting cozy during the show.

Since the release of the “Señorita” music video in June, the pair has been spotted kissing and holding hands in public on numerous occasions, most recently in Montreal last week and in New York City for Mendes’ birthday earlier this month.

The “Havana” singer posted a sweet photo of the two for Mendes’ 21st birthday and even dropped the “L” word in her caption. “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

In a recent interview with Variety, Cabello talked about collaborating with Mendes on “Señorita,” saying, “I’ve known Shawn for such a long time and it’s so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.”