Shave for a Sandwich! Here's How You Could Get a Free McRib When They Return to McDonald's

McDonald's is bring back the McRib in just two days — and giving away thousands of the sandwiches to celebrate.

The home of the golden arches announced a social media contest in partnership with No Shave November on Monday to give away 10,000 McRibs from UberEats. All McRib-lovers have to do is share a selfie on Twitter or Instagram of their clean-shaven face with the hashtag "#shave4mcribsweepstakes" and tag McDonald's — because "beards + McRib sauce don’t mix."

On Sunday, the fast-food chain teased McDonald's fans who are anticipating the McRib's arrival, writing on Twitter, "got 10,000 McRib sandwiches in my office rn."

On Monday, the restaurant followed that tweet up with the announcement of the contest.

"k giving them away only IF you shave bc beards + McRib sauce don’t mix. post ur clean-shaven selfie on ur public profile with #shave4mcribsweepstakes and @mcdonalds. First 10,000 could get a free McRib via @ubereats," the tweet said.

The contest ends December 2, the day the McRib returns. The official rules can be found here (and anyone can participate, even without a beard).

The fast-food chain announced the return of the beloved McRib sandwich on Twitter on October 30.

"Good morning to everyone who asked how I was doing last week and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2," McDonald's tweeted.

While the McRib has made appearances at select locations across the country in recent years, its 2020 return will see the sandwich available nationwide for the first time since 2012.

The hoagie — which made its debut in 1981 — is filled with boneless pork coated in barbecue sauce, and served with onions and a sliced pickles on a bun.

For fast-food eaters who might want a less meat-filled option than the McRib, a plant-based menu is set to arrive at the restaurant soon.