Image zoom Credit: Guy D'Alema/ABC/Getty

As an elite personal trainer and creator of the hugely popular Insanity program, Shaun T knows fitness. Now he’s hosting ABC’s new weight loss competition My Diet Is Better Than Yours – where five average Americans are paired with a celebrity trainer to help them shed pounds. The winning team will be featured in PEOPLE. Shaun T will be blogging exclusively about what really went down after every episode – check back each week and follow him on Twitter @shauntfitness.

If you’ve never been on the set of a TV show, music video, workout video or a movie then you probably have no idea how easy it is to have your nutrition go completely down the drain.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “TV show/movie diet” is called Craft Services, or “Crafty.” I guess it can be synonymous with being at an office party where everyone decides to bring cakes, cookies, and everything else that you’ve been striving to stay away from.

Well, when I accepted to be the host of My Diet is Better than Yours, I also decided that I would eat the same healthy meals on set every. damn. day. I was not gaining my freshman 15 all over again! By making the decision that I would eat the same thing every day, it made it simple for the team who provided my food—but it also got me some of the weirdest looks I ever received in my life.

RELATED: Shaun T’s My Diet is Better Than Yours Blog: ‘Sometimes It Gets Ugly at the Scale’

So you’re probably wondering what I ate. First, I’ll tell you that I was very proud of the contestants for constantly eating healthy during lunch at every shoot. It was really inspiring to see people who were on a weight loss journey enjoying the food they ate. Some of the contestants brought food from home that pertained to their diet, while others survived the nightmare of having to choose healthy options from Crafty. (Good luck!)

And you have to understand, these shoots are happening on the same day that these contestants weighed in. That in and of itself can be stressful. How many of you out there starve yourselves on the same day you have to weigh in for Jenny Craig or Weight Watchers? Well, not these contestants! They stuck with their plans and made me proud.

Another reason I love the show is that the happiness that you see when the weigh-ins happen is very real. Sometimes, though, I have to pull the excitement out of the contestants because it is very, very stressful for them to have not only their weight displayed, but to also stand in front of 12 cameras that are covering every angle of their body while being half naked. I mean, dang! I was self-conscious and I was fully clothed!

When you saw Taj scream out in excitement this week when she finally weighed in under 2-0-0-lbs., that was one of the highlights of this week’s episodes for me. We twerked for crying out loud! (Now, I didn’t really twerk because I have an image to uphold—but if Miley Cyrus ever invites me to be on stage with her, I will go ham!)

RELATED: Exclusive: Is Taj Robinson Dropping Out of the Competition on My Diet Is Better Than Yours?: ‘I’m Done’

Speaking of ham, I had none of that! My diet (no pun intended) was this (and get ready to take notes cause this can get really confusing). Breakfast: Egg whites, avocado, bacon. Lunch: Sweet Potatoes, grilled shrimp, rice. Did you get that? Yup, I ate that every day. I needed to be consistent because I was not trying to gain weight nor was I trying to eat salad every day. Besides, dieting is more than salad. Just ask Rob Sulaver, the developer of the Nutrient Timing Plan.

Rob was so excited to start working with La’Tasha. While a lot of people make bandanas look scary, Rob completely makes bandanas look cool. Check out his Bandana Training program, because combined with the Nutrient Timing Plan, that plan is no joke! Rob’s plan really helped La’Tasha jumpstart her fitness journey, seeing results right away—as you saw when she sprinted to the end of the 5k, pearl necklace and all! (Behind the scenes funny information #1: La’Tasha loves her pearls. She wore them to weigh-ins, workouts and milestone challenges. So cute and so classy—it’s the new fitness accessory!)

Getting back to the track and sprinting, when Rob was introduced on the show, you may have noticed him doing the 1-2-3 Heisman from my, Insanity workout. Rob is a fun dose of insaneness. He has amazing energy, he is super cool, and during the times when we had to wait for the train to pass, we had ab-off’s. Yup, he would always battle me to see which one of us had better abs. I think we are going to meet up in New York City so I can prove once and for all, My Abs are Better Than Yours! (Get it? Pun intended! Okay, my jokes aren’t always funny)