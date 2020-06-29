Shaquille O'Neal Unveils 'Shaq-Sized Pizza' at Papa John's With Double the Cheese and Pepperoni

This pizza is sure to be a slam-dunk!

Papa John's and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal announced a collaboration on Monday to create a new massive pie: the Shaq-A-Roni. This isn't any ordinary pizza — the extra-large pie is topped with extra mozzarella and extra pepperoni compared to a traditional Papa John's extra-large pizza. The whole thing is then cut into massive slices.

“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza," O'Neal, 48, said in a press release. The charitable superstar, who stands at 7'1", announced that, "by giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Club of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement."

“We’re excited to combine all the best ingredients for coming together in support of our neighbors - a Shaq-sized pizza, topped with extra ingredients, with a donation from every purchase going back into our communities," added Rob Lynch, President and CEO of Papa John’s.

Since O'Neal couldn't hand deliver his pizza for the launch due to social distancing, Papa John's created an exclusive Snapchat AR experience for those who purchase the pizza. When customers receive the Shaq-A-Roni they simply need to point their phone at the box to reveal a special 3-D surprise.

