Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole
"I'm a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it's on my menu, morning, afternoon, night," says author of the new Shaq's Family Style cookbook Shaquille O'Neal. "[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time."
The former NBA star and father of six loves an easy breakfast for the whole family. "Breakfast foods are typically hard to make for the whole family and have it ready to eat all at once. Imagine making pancakes, French toast, eggs or waffles for a whole family of eight people? I wanted to come up with a few recipes that you can put in the oven, pull out and have it ready to go."
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- Cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 (1-lb.) packages ground turkey breakfast sausage rolls
- 1 cup diced yellow onion (from 1 medium [9-oz.] onion)
- 4 cups sliced mushrooms (from 2 [8-oz.] packages sliced mushrooms)
- 2 cups packed fresh baby spinach
- 2 cups frozen chopped broccoli (from 1 [10-oz.] package), thawed and drained
- 12 large eggs
- 12 oz.s Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 3 cups)
- 2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 2 teaspoons hot sauce
- 6 baked biscuits, chopped
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
- Step 2Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high. Add sausage, and cook, stirring to break into smaller pieces using back of a wooden spoon, until browned, about 8 minutes. Drain most of liquid from skillet; place sausage in a large bowl. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Return skillet to medium-high heat; add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; add spinach and broccoli, stirring to combine.
- Step 3Whisk together eggs, cheese, milk, salt, pepper and hot sauce in a large bowl. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture, stirring well to combine. Place chopped biscuits evenly over bottom of baking dish. Pour sausage-egg mixture over top of biscuits using a spatula to smooth top and distribute any large pieces. Cover with foil, and bake for 1 hour. Remove foil, and bake until casserole is firm to the touch, 20 to 30 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Tips
Shaq recommends using day-old biscuits because it's "one less thing to make and still turns out amazing!" Plus when they're slightly stale, they absorb the egg mixture without turning mushy.