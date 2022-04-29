Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole

'I'm a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it's on my menu, morning, afternoon, night,' says the former NBA star and author of the new Shaq's Family Style cookbook. '[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time'

By People Staff

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 50 mins
active:
20 mins
Servings:
12
The former NBA star and father of six loves an easy breakfast for the whole family. "Breakfast foods are typically hard to make for the whole family and have it ready to eat all at once. Imagine making pancakes, French toast, eggs or waffles for a whole family of eight people? I wanted to come up with a few recipes that you can put in the oven, pull out and have it ready to go."

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Coat a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.

  • Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high. Add sausage, and cook, stirring to break into smaller pieces using back of a wooden spoon, until browned, about 8 minutes. Drain most of liquid from skillet; place sausage in a large bowl. (Do not wipe skillet clean.) Return skillet to medium-high heat; add onion, and cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Remove skillet from heat; add spinach and broccoli, stirring to combine.

  • Whisk together eggs, cheese, milk, salt, pepper and hot sauce in a large bowl. Pour egg mixture over sausage mixture, stirring well to combine. Place chopped biscuits evenly over bottom of baking dish. Pour sausage-egg mixture over top of biscuits using a spatula to smooth top and distribute any large pieces. Cover with foil, and bake for 1 hour. Remove foil, and bake until casserole is firm to the touch, 20 to 30 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Tips

Shaq recommends using day-old biscuits because it's "one less thing to make and still turns out amazing!" Plus when they're slightly stale, they absorb the egg mixture without turning mushy.

