Shaquille O'Neal's Turkey Sausage, Vegetable & Biscuit Breakfast Casserole

"I'm a big breakfast guy. Name a classic morning food; it's on my menu, morning, afternoon, night," says author of the new Shaq's Family Style cookbook Shaquille O'Neal . "[This] is an extra-cheesy, sausage-filled, hide-the-veggies breakfast that fills everyone up in no time."

The former NBA star and father of six loves an easy breakfast for the whole family. "Breakfast foods are typically hard to make for the whole family and have it ready to eat all at once. Imagine making pancakes, French toast, eggs or waffles for a whole family of eight people? I wanted to come up with a few recipes that you can put in the oven, pull out and have it ready to go."