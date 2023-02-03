Shania Twain Reveals She 'Loved' Working at McDonald's Before She Was Famous

Shania Twain is a natural on stage — and at the drive-thru!

On Friday, the country-pop singer revealed to ET Canada that she worked at McDonald's and learned lasting lessons while she was an employee.

"I worked at McDonald's in several departments, but I loved the drive-thru," she told the outlet during the "One-on-One with Shania Twain" special.

Her customer-facing job allowed her to hone in on the upbeat stage presence she's known for today.

"I always love, like, 'Welcome to McDonald's, can I take your order please?' It's just very quite rhythmic, and I like to serve. I like to make people happy," she said. "The drive-thru was always particularly fun because you could speak to the people on the other side without seeing them."

She added: "I like good service, and, you know, I learned a lot of that at McDonald's."

The country singer admitted that juggling her part-time gig wasn't easy as she was "on stage at night on the weekends" and at McDonald's after school on the weekdays.

Twain's favorite Golden Arches menu item is a classic — the French fries. "I eat them now without animal fat," said Twain, a devoted vegetarian. (McDonald's fries in Canada are cooked in vegetable oil, unlike in the U.S. where they are cooked in oil with beef flavoring.)

While a McDonald's employee, she enjoyed making the fries herself, too. "My favorite station outside of the drive-thru was the fry station. I just love to make the perfect fry. You know, the kind you see on TV."

Twain is an avid cook still. Last month, she joined Eric Ripert on Today to make a vegetarian bolognese and the two swapped cooking tips throughout the segment.

Twain said to ET Canada that her work at the fast food giant was also just another gig that taught her how much she liked staying busy, no matter what the role.

"I think I've enjoyed all my jobs. I can be honest about that. I like to work; I like to be busy," she said.

Shania Twain. Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning singer juggled an array of responsibilities in her youth.

Last month, on the Making Space with Hoda Kotb podcast, she recalled attending a "computer programming" school in Toronto at 22 years old, where she was working on a "backup plan" in case her singing career didn't take off.

It was at one of these classes when she learned the news of her parents' death.

"My sister had called me and told me that they died in a car accident. I just, you know, I fell apart totally, just into shock for days, and I just couldn't let go of them," said the Grammy winner, who's previously spoken candidly about growing up in poverty.

"I lost a very important foundation. As rickety as it was, it was still a foundation," continued Twain. "My whole life history was there, with them, and many of the associations fell along the way, away, after my parents died. It was so true that so much of my life was stemming from them being in my life — the good and the bad."

Following the tragedy, Twain assumed the role of raising her three younger siblings. "My kids — I call them that often. I know they're not mine, but I say that," she explained, noting that her eldest sister was "very, very busy" with her own marriage and two children.

"My younger sister was still living at home, and my two younger brothers were still, you know, 13 and 14 years old," she added. "We all agreed that they shouldn't be separated. But no relatives were able to take both of them in. So, the only way to keep them together was for us to stay together."