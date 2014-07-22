Image zoom

Where does a country sensation like Shania Twain go when she’s hungry in Vegas? To a restaurant run by a food sensation: Giada De Laurentiis, specifically.



Perhaps the singer, who’s currently residing in Sin City for her Shania: Still the One show at The Colosseum, was seeking a huggy-fuzzy vibe. De Laurentiis has said that she hopes Giada Vegas, which opened last month in The Cromwell hotel, will make people feel like they’re getting a “big welcoming hug.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It sounds like Twain, who dined with her husband Frederic Thiebaud, was a fan. “Had an amazing meal at @giadavegas last night. She is so talented and so sweet. A must while in Vegas!” she captioned an Instagram shot (above) of her posing with the telegenic chef.

De Laurentiis returned the social media love. “SpecialGuest in the Giada Vegas kitchen!! @shaniatwain and her handsome hubby!” the chef wrote for the below photo of the pair getting a peek at the kitchen.

This embed is invalid

Twain has told Country Weekly that she loves pasta, though as a rule she tries to make fresh produce and protein sources the focus of her diet. We’re hoping she ditched the healthy stuff and indulged in one of the several homemade pastas on the Giada Vegas menu.

And we can’t help but wonder if the favor will be returned: Will there be Instagram shots of De Laurentiis backstage at Twain’s show next week?

—Lexi Dwyer