Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars was all about legs — chicken legs, that is.

After Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced the Tango to Michael Bublé's song "Hollywood," the judges, including the singer as a guest judge, praised the pair for their performance.

Judge Len Goodman commended the RuPaul's Drag Race star's dance, noting that it was "so full of content" and it was her "best dance that I've seen this season." Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bublé and Derek Hough also complimented the "stellar" performance that earned the couple a score of 45/50.

"Were my legs crispy?" Shangela asked head judge Len Goodman, who had previously critiqued her for not having straight legs while dancing.

After Goodman confirmed her "legs were flexed" this week, Shangela revealed a surprise hidden in her dress. She pulled a plastic bag with a fried chicken leg out of the top of her dress to offer to the judges. "My mama said make sure I give you this crispy chicken to make sure that my crispy legs were just as crispy," she said.

The audience cheered at the interaction which continued as host Tyra Banks asked, "Wait, did you dance the entire time with a piece of fried chicken in your décolleté?"

"I danced with two pieces of fried chicken," Shangela responded, pulling out another bag with chicken and handing it to Banks. Banks then took an enthusiastic bite of the surprise snack.

ABC/Eric McCandless

When asked if she was nervous about the chicken coming out of her dress during the performance, Shangela joked to reporters, "I'm a drag queen. I'm accustomed to keeping things from flying out, okay?"

The episode was just as meaningful as it was fun for Shangela, who said in the intro package that the song held special significance because "I earned my place in Hollywood." Shangela went on to explain that she appeared in A Star Is Born, featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

"I didn't make it [in Hollywood] by giving up... I know that I have it in me to win this competition," she said.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.