Shamrock Shakes and Oreo Shamrock McFlurries Are Returning to McDonald's This Month

The iconic green treat is the sweetest indicator that spring is just around the corner

It may still be the dead of winter, but there are signs that spring is quickly approaching — like the return of McDonald's fan-favorite Shamrock Shake.

The iconic mint-green dessert is coming back to the fast food chain on Monday, Feb. 15. First created in 1967, the Shamrock Shake quickly grew in popularity and now fans anticipate the yearly return of the treat, which features vanilla soft serve blended with a minty flavor and topped with whipped cream.

Along with the Shamrock Shake, the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry is returning after its stellar debut last year. This dessert combines vanilla soft serve with Oreo cookie pieces and the signature minty Shamrock Shake flavor.

"For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring," said Chad Schafer, McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary in a press release. "We know this winter may feel longer than others so we're thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month."

The two treats will only be available for a limited time at participating locations.

February is truly the month to stop by McDonald's because they keep bringing back some of their most buzz-worthy menu items.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back by popular demand for a limited time. The hot nuggets, which were first introduced in September 2020, quickly went viral and almost completely sold out within two weeks of being introduced.

Image zoom Credit: McDonald's

Similar to the original, the spicy nuggets have the same white-meat chicken but are breaded in a tempura coating that has been boosted with a kick of cayenne and chili pepper.