Shake Shack Launches 2 Candles Scented Like a Burger and Fries

With the help of Apotheke, Shake Shack is rolling out two limited-edition candles: Burger in the Park and Shake & Fries

Some people eat a burger and worry about having to burn off the calories. With Shake Shack candles, the only burning people have to think about is the wick.

On Thursday, the burger chain announced its partnership with Apotheke to create the Burger and Fries Candle Duo. This candle set is comprised of the Burger in the Park candle and the Shake & Fries candle, each one distinctly designed to emulate the experience of eating (and smelling) Shake Shake burgers, French fries and milkshakes.

The Burger in the Park candle is inspired by the in-person experience of enjoying a ShackBurger from Shake Shack's original location in New York City's Madison Square Park. Specifically, notes of smoke, tomato and burger should remind people of the ShackBurger while scents of daffodil, oakwood and moss are reminiscent of spring at Madison Square Park.

Shake Shack candles Credit: Apotheke x Shake Shack

Unlike the Burger in the Park candle, the Shake & Fries candle is focused solely on the menu. The scent is inspired by Shack Shack vanilla shakes and crinkle-cut French fries and is described as smelling like fried potato, sea salt, malted milk, sugar and amber. Burning this candle should bring the same sweet and savory experience as alternating between bites of fries and sips of shakes (or dipping French fries directly in the milkshake).

Fortunately, there is no need to choose between the two. The Apotheke candles come in a set with two 5 oz. candles, one in each scent, for $42. The candle set is available now on Apotheke's website with national shipping, while supplies last.

Shake Shack candles Credit: Apotheke x Shake Shack