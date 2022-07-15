Shake Shack Has a BOGO Deal on Milkshakes for the Rest of the Summer — Here's How to Get Yours
Shake Shack is offering a sweet deal to sip on this summer.
The burger joint is offering buy one shake and get one free every weekday for the rest of the summer.
Whether you prefer classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla or featured drinks like the sprinkle cookie shake or the Oreo cookie funnel cake shake, customers can order two shakes for the price of one.
Specifically, the promo applies to online orders on Mondays through Fridays from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm until Aug. 31.
All fans have to do to grab their free shake is head to the Shack app or website and add two milkshakes to their cart. The dessert order must be scheduled for a weekday between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm for the promo code SHAKEUP to work.
Can't wait for Monday to roll around? Then check out some National Ice Cream Day deals on Sunday, July 17.
Carvel is offering guests a buy one, get one free deal on a small cup or cone of any soft serve flavor. For Dairy Queen fans, customers can enjoy $1 off any dipped cone — excluding kid cones — using the DQ app on Sunday.