More than 109 million Americans have plans to travel over the holiday season, according to an estimate from AAA

Shake Shack Giving Away Free Fries to Travelers Who Experience Canceled or Delayed Flights

A hiccup in your travel plans can be difficult to handle. This holiday season, Shake Shack is making the experience a little better for travelers.

The restaurant chain is giving away free fries to anyone departing from John F. Kennedy International Airport who experiences delayed or canceled flights from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.

Shake Shack has two locations in Terminal 4 at the John F. Kennedy International Airport where travelers can share proof of their canceled or delayed flights with "Fry Attendants" to claim their free round of crinkle-cut fries.

Shake Shack announced the move in a news release Monday. As part of the kind gesture, it released photos of its fries paired with the slogan, "Can't Fly? Have A Fry."

Shake Shack fries Credit: Shake Shack

Not in New York? No worries. If you experience a delayed or canceled flight during the three-day period and are not traveling out of JFK airport, you can still receive a free fries voucher.

To get the voucher, just take a selfie in front of the departure gate to prove that the flight is canceled or delayed — and then post it on Instagram using the tag @ShakeShack.