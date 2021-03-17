Shake Shack Is Giving Away Free Fries Through Their New Delivery App for the Rest of the Month

Shake Shack is delivering some exciting news.

On Wednesday, the fast food chain announced that they are now offering their customers a delivery option through their iOS app as part of an exclusive partnership with Uber Eats.

In the app, users will be able to track their order in real-time with a $0.99 flat delivery fee. Orders over $35, however, will have no delivery charge.

To celebrate its new service, Shake Shack will also be offering free french fries with every delivery order over $15 made through the iOS app starting on Wednesday and lasting until the end of the month on March 31. Users simply have to enter the redemption code "GIMME".

Shake Shack customers can also order delivery through the chain's website by entering their location and placing an order through there. Other delivery apps, such as DoorDash and Grubhub, also deliver orders from the burger chain.

"We're thrilled to introduce delivery through our own app, offering guests a new way to get Shake Shack however and whenever they want it," Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer at Shake Shack, said. "With an influx of new and returning guests to our digital channels this past year, we've accelerated our digital investment."

"Delivery through the Shack app represents the latest innovation from Shake Shack and is reflective of our increasing focus on convenience across the broader Shake Shack experience," he added.

Shake Shack first began to test its in-app delivery months ago in select areas in Miami and New York City, according to USA Today.

The new delivery option marks the latest addition to what Shake Shack calls its "Shack Track," or the restaurant's digital pre-ordering experience, which allows customers to order online or through the app and then get their food through walk-up or drive-up windows, as well as curbside or in-store pickup options.