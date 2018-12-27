Shake Shack Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers This Week—Here's How to Get One

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 28 : Shown is the ShackBurger and fries at the Shake Shack on January 28, 2015 in Washington, D.C. The burger chain is expecting its IPO later this week. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Caitlin Petreycik
December 27, 2018 03:01 PM

What’s better than a Shake Shack cheeseburger (besides a Shake Shack cheeseburger with a side of fries)? A free Shake Shack cheeseburger, and, luckily, the fast-casual chain is handing them out from now through Wednesday, January 2 (who said Christmas was over?).

There’s…no occasion, really. Or at least not one that we’re aware of. This just seems to be Shake Shack saying, “hey, you made it through 2018, good job,” which is a sentiment we can get behind. To get the deal, all you have to do is place an order through the Shake Shack app or order.shakeshack.com, and use the code THANKYOU18 at checkout. You do have to spend at least $10 to redeem the offer, but that means you can treat a friend to lunch (or order yourself a side of cheese fries and a shake with multiple mix-ins).

RELATED VIDEO: Here Are 8 Meal Options From Chain Restaurants That Are 500 Calories or Less

In other Shake Shack news, the chain is experimenting with delivery options (while their delivery program is still in pilot mode, it’s available in some form at nearly all Shake Shack locations)—they’re even considering adding delivery-specific menu items, as well as “off-premise packaging,” according to the trade publication Restaurant Business.

RELATED: Shake Shack Unveiled the Recipe for One of Their Most Popular Burgers — Here’s How to Make It

There are still a lot of kinks to work out before the pilot program becomes official, though. “We do not want at any point in time to risk the quality of the experience we provide,” company CFO Tara Comonte said at an investor conference earlier this month. “Shake Shack was born out of a fine-dining company. The delivery of our food does not necessarily fit with a great experience. Burgers and fries and shakes were not intended to be eaten a half-hour after they were cooked.”

Hopefully they’ll get there soon—Shake Shack has a big year ahead of them, with 36 to 40 new locations set to open in 2019.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.