Best Mash-Up Ever: Shake Shack and N.Y.C.'s Big Gay Ice Cream Create Holiday Layer Shake

Image zoom

What can send N.Y.C. foodies into a tizzy faster than you can say the word “Cronut?” A Shake Shack and Big Gay Ice Cream collaboration.



The beloved burger chain and New York’s ice cream darling are joining forces to create one mighty delicious-sounding treat: a limited-edition “Layer Shake.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 16-oz. dessert, available for $6.50 between Nov. 21 and 23, layers three holiday-centric sweets in one cup: Shake Shack’s pumpkin frozen custard, a graham cracker crumble mixed with caramelized pumpkin seeds and cranberries and Big Gay Ice Cream’s eggnog soft-serve.

RELATED: We Tried It: Does Dunkin’s New Croissant-Donut Taste Like a Cronut?

May the mouth watering commence.

The dessert will only be available in N.Y.C., specifically at Big Gay Ice Cream’s West Village location and Shake Shack DUMBO in Brooklyn. Sorry, Queens, no such luck.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with frozen friends Doug and Bryan at Big Gay Ice Cream on a special holiday-inspired concoction,” says Shake Shack Culinary Director Mark Rosati in a press release. “I’ve always admired their unique and delicious take on classic soft-serve. Their passion and sense of humor are unparalleled in the frozen universe.”

Big Gay Ice Cream and Shake Shack both teased their collaboration on social media early Monday.

Needless to say, the response that followed was one of pure excitement.

We hope this means that soon the rest of the country will get some Big Gay Shake Shack love, too.

RELATED: You Really Deserve a Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich Today

—Morgan Gibson

This embed is invalid