Shake Shack Adds Black Truffle Burger and Fries to Menus Nationwide for a Limited Time
With the Shake Shack app, customers can get early access to the truffle burger and fries starting Tuesday
Shake Shack is shaking up their menu with two new decadent items.
On Tuesday, the burger chain announced a limited-edition menu with two truffle-flavored options: a Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce.
The new burger is a gruyere cheeseburger topped with black truffle sauce and crispy shallots on a toasted potato bun (with prices starting at $8.79). The classic crinkle-cut fries get a makeover with a garlic parmesan cheese sprinkling and a side of truffle sauce (with prices starting at $4.79).
And this is no simple truffle sauce. Black truffle oil from Regalis Food is combined with caramelized mushrooms, thyme, fresh bay leaf, port, sherry vinegar, Madeira wine and parmesan cheese to create the flavorful spread. (Regalis Foods provides luxury ingredients such as fresh truffles, Japanese wagyu beef, caviar, and uni to 90% of the Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S.)
With the Shake Shack app, fans can get early access to the truffle burger and fries starting Tuesday from restaurants nationwide. But without the app, customers will have to wait until Friday, Oct. 15 for access to the new menu. The menu will run through January 10, 2022.
This isn't Shake Shack's first truffle creation, but it is the first one with nationwide availability. Back in 2019, the Shake Shack had a short-term alpine-themed menu at Eleven Madison Park's Winter House in Aspen, Colorado and a yurt village pop-up at the restaurant's original location in NYC at Madison Square Park. This very limited-edition menu included loaded truffle gravy fries, but only at the two locations and only for three days.