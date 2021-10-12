Shake Shack Adds Black Truffle Burger and Fries to Menus Nationwide for a Limited Time

With the Shake Shack app, customers can get early access to the truffle burger and fries starting Tuesday

Shake Shack is shaking up their menu with two new decadent items.

On Tuesday, the burger chain announced a limited-edition menu with two truffle-flavored options: a Black Truffle Burger and Parmesan Garlic Fries with Black Truffle Sauce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new burger is a gruyere cheeseburger topped with black truffle sauce and crispy shallots on a toasted potato bun (with prices starting at $8.79). The classic crinkle-cut fries get a makeover with a garlic parmesan cheese sprinkling and a side of truffle sauce (with prices starting at $4.79).

And this is no simple truffle sauce. Black truffle oil from Regalis Food is combined with caramelized mushrooms, thyme, fresh bay leaf, port, sherry vinegar, Madeira wine and parmesan cheese to create the flavorful spread. (Regalis Foods provides luxury ingredients such as fresh truffles, Japanese wagyu beef, caviar, and uni to 90% of the Michelin-starred restaurants in the U.S.)

Shake Shack Truffle Menu Credit: Shake Shack

With the Shake Shack app, fans can get early access to the truffle burger and fries starting Tuesday from restaurants nationwide. But without the app, customers will have to wait until Friday, Oct. 15 for access to the new menu. The menu will run through January 10, 2022.