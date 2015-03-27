Image zoom

Though we know she’s a fan of everything from drinkable clay to homemade beef bone broth, Shailene Woodley‘s interesting food choices never cease to amaze us.



This just in: The Insurgent star also eats bugs.

“I’ve eaten ants and that was great. And June bugs, that was great,” Woodley, 23, told Nylon in a behind-the-scenes video on set of her cover shoot. “I think the future of food is in insects, so we’ll see what happens.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Drinks Bone Broth For Breakfast — Get Her Recipe!

And her eclectic taste doesn’t stop there. Woodley revealed she’s also dabbled in pig’s feet.

“I had pigs’ feet in Spain, a few months ago and that was awesome,” the environmentalist said. “They’re so gelatinous and it felt great for my stomach.”

But it should come as a no surprise that Woodley would be interested in utilizing every part of an animal—she’s noted that’s one of the reasons she’s a fan of bone broth.

“I’ve been into bone broth for a long time and it’s really cool because now there is this whole Paleo movement and it’s getting a lot of attention,” the actress recently told David Letterman. “What I think is beautiful about it is that you’re using the whole animal. You’re not just seeking out that perfect cut of muscle meat.”