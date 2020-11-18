Snacks Eating Snacks! 17 Photos of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive Chowing Down

Who's hungry? 

By Andrea Wurzburger
November 18, 2020 11:45 AM

1 of 17

Pierce Brosnan

Credit: Pierce Brosnan Instagram

Brunch, James Brunch. Pierce Brosnan, who held the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2001, took a bite out of life (and some tortilla chips). 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 17

Matt Damon

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty

If you can't handle the heat, get out of 2007 Sexiest Man Alive Matt Damon's kitchen. 

3 of 17

Hugh Jackman

Like 2008 Sexiest Man Alive Hugh Jackman, this cake is a "slice of heaven." 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 17

Hugh Jackman

Jackman also makes his own bread from scratch — and then taunted us all on Instagram to "take a bite." 

Advertisement

5 of 17

Ryan Reynolds

Credit: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

The 2010 Sexiest Man Alive will always choose pie over cake, even for a birthday treat! 

6 of 17

Ryan Reynolds

Credit: Ryan Reynolds Instagram

And he's handy in the kitchen, too. In 2018, he got to work making his wife Blake Lively's birthday cake. 

"I baked this cake for my wife," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, but before you get too jealous, be warned: "The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 17

Adam Levine

Credit: Adam Levine instagram

2013's Sexiest Man Alive has "Snacks on snacks on snacks!" 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 17

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Credit: Dwayne Johnson instagram

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? The King of the Cheat Day and 2016's Sexiest Man Alive is always making us jealous with his snacks

Advertisement

9 of 17

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Credit: Dwayne Johnson Instagram

"8 slices of sourdough French toast topped with loads of apple pie" makes for a pretty epic meal, don't y'all think? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 17

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Did someone say midnight snack?! How about some "World Famous Rock" pancakes?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 17

Blake Shelton

2017's Sexiest Man Alive, Blake Shelton got adventurous with some sushi. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 17

Idris Elba

Like 2018's Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba, sometimes hot wings are too hot to handle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 17

John Legend

Credit: Chrissy Teigen Instagram

John Legend isn't just passing the SMA torch this year, he's also passing the pizza

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 17

John Legend

Credit: Chrissy Teigen

Are you surprised? Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen has written two cookbooks (and is working on her third)! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 17

John Legend

Credit: John Legend Instagram

Don't worry, Legend also cooks! "I make pancakes every Sunday," the 2019 SMA wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him with son Miles and daughter Luna.  "Regardless of this pic, Miles really enjoyed them." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 17

Michael B. Jordan

Credit: Michael B. Jordan Instagram

You wanna pizza this? PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive doesn't mind chowing down, even when he's gotta be in fighting shape.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 17

Michael B. Jordan

How serious is he about snacks? "Snacks Are My Love Language," he captioned this montage of him digging in. We'll be right there with a couple bags of burgers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger
`