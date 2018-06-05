All of the Sex and the City Hot Spots Where You Can Still Dine in New York City

It’s been 20 years since Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones graced the world with their presence in Sex and the City. Through six seasons and two movies, fans fell in love with the fab four on screen as they shared heartbreaks, sex questions, dating advice, friendship dilemmas, and single-girl-in-New-York-stories.

Throughout the show’s run, the women also inevitably shared a lot of meals (and plenty of cosmos.) Below, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide to dining like a character from Sex and the City in New York City. Whether it’s the group’s favorite brunch spot or the setting of an iconic scene from the series, channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw, throw on your most stylish dress and Manolo Blahniks and make a reservation at these SATC-approved restaurants.

21 Club

Carrie breaks down into a fit of obnoxious tears after learning of Big’s heart surgery (which he calls, “a little heart thing”) over a steak in the Bar Room of this legendary Manhattan speakeasy.

Big and Carrie at 21 Club HBO

Balthazar

Samantha and Carrie struggle to get a table at this upscale French restaurant, known as “Balzac” on the show, but finally succeed after Carrie gives the hostess (a.k.a “the most powerful woman in New York”) a tampon in the bathroom.

Blue Water Grill Charlotte brunches at this seafood spot in Union Square after meeting who she thinks is her “White Knight,” Arthur, who gets in a fist fight with a man who bumps into Charlotte’s chair. Brasserie 8 1/2

Carrie dresses to the nines for drinks here with her pal Stanford Blatch before being recruited to model in a fashion show.

Buddakan

Big and Carrie host their rehearsal dinner at this upscale Asian eatery, which with the iconic moment where Miranda tells Big “You two are crazy to get married. Marriage ruins everything.” that prompts him to abandon Carrie at the altar.

Cafeteria

This Chelsea hot spot is the place where the fab 4 can be seen dining for brunch during most of their conversations about men, sex and everything in between.

The women brunch at Cafeteria New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Cipriani Downtown

During a Sunday Bellini brunch at this Soho eatery, Charlotte scans the New York Times wedding section and sees Big and Natasha’s announcement.

City Bakery

Samantha and Carrie run into Nina Katz (a.k.a. The Face Girl who dated Aidan after Carrie) while perusing desserts and their large homemade marshmallows.

Da Marino

This Times Square Italian restaurant is where Big first calls Carrie his girlfriend.

Eleven Madison Park

This fine-dining restaurant is the place where Carrie and Big dine after deciding to be friends. Big seems particularly obsessed with the Cobb Salad because he is so nervous to tell Carrie he is engaged to Natasha.

Grand Bar & Lounge at the Soho Grand Hotel

This lavish lounge is where Samantha learns Richard is sleeping with other people and where Miranda tells her friends she is having a baby boy during Richard’s charity fundraiser.

Il Cantorini

Carrie ends up celebrating her 35th birthday alone at this Greenwich Village Italian restaurant after her friends and Big all have excuses as to why they can’t make her reservation.

Carrie dines alone at Il Cantorini HBO

Jake’s Saloon

Miranda looks over her pros and cons list one last time at this Chelsea sports bar before heading to meet Steve on the Brooklyn Bridge in the first movie.

Joe’s Pub

Carrie and Stanford go see Stanford’s boyfriend’s performance at this Cabaret club, and Carrie runs into “Face Girl” in the bathroom.

Junior’s

Following Carrie and Big’s City Hall wedding ceremony, they head to this classic New York City diner for brunch with their group of friends.

Loeb Boathouse

After Miranda warns Carrie not to let Big kiss her when Carrie calls her from the bushes outside of this Central Park restaurant, Big attempts to kiss Carrie before they eat lunch, and in her usual dramatic fashion, Carries tries to dodge it and they both fall into the lake.

HBO/Everett

Magnolia Bakery

While sitting on a park bench outside of this cupcake shop‘s original Bleecker Street location, Carrie first reveals to Miranda that she has a crush on Aidan. The pair munch on vanilla cupcakes with pastel pink buttercream, and because of this iconic scene, “Carrie Cupcakes” are now a staple on the shop’s menu.

The Mercer Kitchen

The women dine at this chic Jean-Georges restaurant during the first movie as Miranda shares her plans to move out and find an apartment after Steve cheated on her.

The Modern

This French/New American restaurant located in the Museum of Modern Art is where Carrie first informs Charlotte and Miranda that she and Big are getting married in the first movie. Charlotte screams so loudly that Miranda declares she is now “deaf,” before Charlotte announces the big news to the entire restaurant.

Monkey Bar

Big and Carrie attend a jazz concert at this swanky eatery and Big gets jealous over the bass player flirting with Carrie.

Pete’s Tavern

Miranda casually proposes to Steve while sitting at a table outside of this vintage restaurant and bar.

Miranda and Steve at Pete's Tavern Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Raoul’s

In the first film, Carrie and Miranda spend Valentine’s Day at this French Bistro and Miranda finally decides to spill the beans about telling Big he was crazy to get married.

Russian Samovar

Carrie and Aleksandr Petrovsky share an intimate first date at 1 a.m. at this exclusive eatery and piano bar.

Slate

Aidan and Steve join the girls for drinks and a few games of pool after Steve’s bout with testicular cancer.

Carrie, Miranda and Steve at Tortilla Flats HBO

Tao

Carrie attends the opening night of this Asian restaurant known for its nightlife while on a date a jazz club owner. When she gets there, she ends up finding herself on an awkward triple date with Big and Samantha.

Tortilla Flats

After seeing Aidan at the opening of his bar, Carrie decides she wants him back and arranges a double date with Miranda and Steve at this Mexican joint known for its weeknight Bingo.