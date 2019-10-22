Image zoom City Bakery/Instagram

On Sunday, it was announced that Manhattan’s landmark City Bakery was closed after nearly 30 years in business. The establishment, which opened in 1990, was located in Union Square and famous for its decadent hot chocolate and flaky croissants.

“It’s true. City Bakery has closed,” they posted on Instagram. “What a loss. A loss for all of us. We’ll miss this forever. Thank you New York.” In the caption, they added: “This is not what we wanted. Not what we expected. It’s where a bad path has led.”

For New Yorkers, it’s just the latest casualty in a restaurant scene fraught with constant turnover. Weeks earlier, City Bakery had posted that they had “too much debt, debt which is like quicksand.”

Those outside of N.Y.C. might also recognize the bakery — from Sex and the City, of course. In episode six of the HBO show’s fifth season, Carrie takes Samantha out for brownies at City Bakery. While there, they run into Nina Katz (a.k.a “Face Girl”), the Saturday Night Live booker who dated Aidan right after Carrie.

Since the show has been off the air since 2004, predictably many of the hot spots they visited are no longer around. Tortilla Flats—the iconic West Village Mexican restaurant where Carrie and Aidan went on a double date with Steve and Miranda—also closed its doors recently (and Sarah Jessica Parker bid an emotional farewell to it.)

Image zoom HBO

There are, however, quite a few restaurants from the show that fans can still visit. Magnolia Bakery, where Carrie and Miranda famously chowed down on pastel pink-frosted cupcakes, remains in its original West Village location. Other long-standing establishments like 21 Club, Raoul’s, and Cipriani also still stand.

