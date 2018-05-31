Carrie Bradshaw's Favorite Bakery Is Giving Away Cupcakes for Sex and the City's 20th Anniversary

Any fan of Sex and the City knows the iconic scene where Carrie and Miranda sit on a park bench outside of Magnolia Bakery’s Bleecker Street location, chowing down on vanilla cupcakes with pink frosting while discussing Carrie’s newly-developed crush on Aidan and Miranda’s relationship with Steve.

While this scene only lasted one minute and seventeen seconds, it sparked an entire phenomenon surrounding the New York City cupcake eatery. People travel far and wide to visit the bakery where Carrie Bradshaw dished on her love life while eating a $4 cupcake. The original location is featured on Sex and the City tours, and the shop created a specialty cupcake dedicated to Sarah Jessica Parker‘s beloved television character.

HBO

It’s been 20 years since we were first introduced to Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha, and in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary on June 6, Magnolia Bakery is giving away 50 of their Carrie cupcakes—vanilla cake with pink pastel buttercream and a daisy flower on top—in all nine of their locations between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m.

Magnolia Bakery

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

If you’re in the mood to channel your inner Carrie or Miranda, grab your friends (or soulmates as Carrie would call them) and head over to your nearest location, because along with handing out cupcakes while supplies last, the bakery is running an Instagram contest for a chance to win one dozen of Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite treats. First, fans have to follow @magnoliabakery on Instagram and then post a photo of themselves recreating the park bench scene. Three winners will be chosen by Friday, June 8.