Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen Take a Hilarious Walk Down Memory Lane in Lay's Super Bowl Commercial

Lay's first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years features pals Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminiscing about their favorite "golden" moments

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen's friendship spans decades, and they're looking back at some of the highlights in Lay's new Super Bowl commercial.

The two longtime costars and friends appear in the spot for the potato chip brand, which officially premiered online on Wednesday.

In the ad, Rudd — PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive — sits with a "nervous" tuxedo-clad Rogen outside before a wedding ceremony, the two reminiscing over a bag of Lay's.

"Ugh Lay's, brings back so many good memories," Rogen, 39, says, the two then flashing back to some of their favorite moments together.

They first recall a road trip they took with the bag in 1997, the BFFs belting Shania Twain's "Still the One" while driving in a convertible. Then, the "first real heart-to-heart" they had together — as they breathed into two Lay's bags during a particularly turbulent flight. "I've never seen any of your movies," Rudd says, a perplexed Rogen asking, "Not even the ones we're in together?"

From there, things only get more absurd. There's the time they were kidnapped by a stalker, and the time they stumbled into a turf war. Oh, and when Rogen bought his first house, which was haunted by a terrifying female ghost.

"Those were good times," Rudd, 52, says, Rogen adding, "They were golden" (a nod to Lay's "Stay Golden" tagline).

After their trip down memory lane, Rogen takes a trip down the aisle to hilariously marry Jen, the aforementioned ghost. "This is the best day of my life," he screams later, during his reception.

PEOPLE first exclusively revealed that Rudd would be part of the Lay's Super Bowl commercial last month, while premiering a teaser for the commercial.

This will be Lay's first Super Bowl commercial in 17 years. The spot will air on Feb. 13, when Super Bowl LVI is broadcast live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This isn't the only ad Frito-Lay will have during the game, either. For the first time, the brand will have a commercial for its über-popular Flamin' Hot flavor, spotlighting it in a joint spot for Flamin' Hot Cheetos and the new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch chips.