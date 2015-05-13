Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Sesame Street's Let's Cook! May Just Be The Cutest Cookbook Ever

You’re never too young to get into the kitchen.



It’s a lesson those over on Sesame Street know well — and they’ve created the Let’s Cook! cookbook to prove it.

Whether it’s Cookie Monster chomping on cookies, or Oscar the Grouch eating an unexpected combination of foods (banana, ice cubes and gravy, for one), these characters know how to chow down.

And in a new super-cute cookbook, kids (and adults) can embrace the Sesame Street diet — with a little more variety than Cookie Monster is used to.

Written by Susan McQuillian, a registered dietitian (and available on Amazon), the recipes are simple enough that that junior chefs can tackle the pieces of the preparation, but they’re complex enough that an adult can enjoy them too — separate meals for the ages, no more.

The recipes range from classic kitchen staples, like Cookie Monster’s Hearty Chicken Noodle Soup (the best known cure for the common cold, no matter your age) or the Best Buddies Banana Pancakes, to daring dishes like Rosita’s Cranberry-Apple Quinoa or Asian Sticky Rice Balls. There’s sides, like Oscar and Slimey’s Roasted Root Veggies, or Cookie Monster’s Homemade Nut Butter, and desserts, like Zoe’s Sweet and Special Birthday Cake too.

Yes, it may just be the way to get a 5-year-old to eat quinoa.

Cookie Monster’s Favorite Molasses Crackle Cookies

Makes 4 dozen cookies

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

⅓ cup oat bran

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. ground cloves

½ tsp. ground ginger

½ tsp. salt

⅔ cup sugar

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

⅓ cup molasses

1 egg

Equipment

Measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Whisk

Medium bowl

Large bowl

Electric mixer

Wooden spoon

Baking sheet

Drinking glass

Cooling rack

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Whisk together the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, oat bran, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and salt in a medium bowl.

3. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat together the sugar, oil, molasses, and egg until well blended. Stir in the flour mixture and mix well.

4. Shape into 1-inch balls, roll them gently in sugar, and place the balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Use the bottom of a drinking glass to gently flatten the cookies.

5. Bake for 10 minutes. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack to cool for 5 minutes. Transfer the cookies to the rack to cool completely.

NOTE: To make big, soft molasses cookies, substitute 3⁄4 cup (11⁄2 sticks) butter, softened, for the oil. In Step 3, beat the sugar and butter until light and fluffy, then add the molasses and egg and beat until blended. Roll the dough into 2-inch balls, place 21⁄2 inches apart on the baking sheet, and bake for 11 to 12 minutes. (This makes 24 big cookies.)

Prep time: 20 minutes

Baking time: 30 minutes

